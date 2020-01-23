advertisement

While a move to the FAI had long been questioned for Niall Quinn, the news that he had been appointed interim CEO of the association was a shock this afternoon.

The former Irish striker will take on the role of interim CEO Gary Owens, where Quinn will oversee the League of Ireland’s progress and the development of the game in Ireland in general.

When Quinn spoke about Virgin Media tonight, he confirmed that it is likely that he will only be in the role temporarily. He also pointed out that an agreement between a monetary package was on its way to the FAI to alleviate fears about its immediate future.

I crossed the line because I think it will be good and good enough. It’s not because I know one of the characters. I don’t know where it will end up when it is finally announced. I hope it will be announced very soon.

I believe there is support from the three stakeholders, banks, UEFA and the government, that will allow the game to move forward.

If any kind of financial support can be organized to ensure that the FAI can continue, the next focus will be on keeping the jobs of those who work for the association.

A number of jobs are probably still at risk. Quinn offered not to get a salary for his new position, but was informed that he had to be accountable for what was going on in the role during his time.

He’ll be meeting with co-workers in the coming days and admitting that he won’t deduct a penny from the FAI until the future of these workers is clear:

I know it’s a tough time for employees, but I’m going to meet everyone on Monday and try to build a little more confidence in the system. It is not as bleak as some of the pictures that have been painted, and there is a growth pattern that we can all participate in.

It is still at the stage where we do not know where we are going, but we ask that you understand that a lot of things have been done to relieve the pain …

Gary (Owens) and I were brought back a little into our box, and we were told we should be held accountable for what part of the old gang deserves and I mean part of what the old gang was involved in.

I’ve postponed mine. Let’s see how the layoffs work and where the club is going before I take mine.

