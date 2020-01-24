advertisement

Niall Quinn will meet with FAI employees on Monday to reassure them that the financial prospects for the battered association are “not as bleak” as was thought.

With an agreement between the Bank of Ireland, the Uefa and the government aimed at securing the organization’s position for years to come, Quinn will address Abbotstown employees in his new role as deputy managing director.

The FAI confirmed that the 53-year-old took on the role on Thursday. There is no clear time frame for how long he will hold the position. However, it is suggested that the appointment of a permanent chief executive is not yet complete and the appointment may take six months or more.

There was no announcement of how high the salary for the new position should be, but after previously suggesting that the job be done for free, he said he was convinced that the work should involve a wage, but it was “a fraction”, “of what was paid before and that he postpones it before deciding whether to accept it or not.

According to the association, Quinn will play a fairly broad role, and the Dubliners will help develop a better future for the League of Ireland by helping to improve the “player paths” that work with the game’s base and relationships to rebuild interest groups, including government and media.

“We think it’s only a short time,” said Quinn of his appointment. “During this time, it is very important that a strategy is developed. , , so whoever comes after it and whenever they come that they don’t have to start all over again.

“I hope it will be announced very soon,” he continued, “but I am convinced that the banks, Uefa and the government will provide support to advance the game.”

“It’s a difficult time for the people I know, but hopefully I’ll meet everyone on Monday and try to build a little more confidence in the system, which is not as bleak as some of the pictures painted. that there is a growth pattern there that we should all share. We are currently at a stage where we are not sure where to go, but we ask that you understand that much is being done to relieve the pain. “

key positions

Although Sarah O’Shea held the title for a few years until she left the club in late 2015, the role that Quinn has has a much greater focus on PR and is essentially created for him.

His arrival in Abbotstown follows the appointment of Roy Barrett, CEO of Goodbody, and Gary Owens, former CEO of Athletics Ireland, to key positions. Both were prominent members of the “visionary group” that Quinn had put together after supporting the reform at the FAI 15 months ago.

The group’s drive for change at the top end of the organization seemed to have been overtaken by events in March of last year when former Director General John Delaney’s position was fatally undermined, but his leadership positions are now holding positions, though, as Quinn admitted, this Will not do is the money to achieve its original goals.

As with Barrett a few weeks ago, Quinn’s appointment by Minister of Sport Shane Ross, who described it as “good news for Irish football”, and Minister of State Brendan Griffin was very much welcomed by It and the star power that the former international has given the association should prove to be a significant advantage when it comes to convincing the next government to support the game more.

“I think it earns just over € 2.9 million a year,” said Quinn on Thursday. There are already concrete proposals that the government is ready to almost double that number, but the association hopes its new public leadership will move forward from there with a real debate about the value of the game for the country that has now begun can.

