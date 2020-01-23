advertisement

Former Republic of Ireland player Niall Quinn has been appointed interim executive director of the Irish Football Association (FAI).

The former striker from Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland represented the national team 92 times.

advertisement

Quinn is a former board member of Sport Ireland, former chairman of Sunderland AFC and has numerous business interests in Ireland and abroad. He takes over the role with immediate effect.

The FAI said Quinn will focus on a future strategy for the League of Ireland and general game development in the state, including support for grassroots and community initiatives.

“Niall will also focus on promoting the restoration and development of key relationships and trust in key peer groups and the media,” added the association.

Gary Owens, FAI’s interim chairman, said the association was “very pleased to have someone of Niall’s caliber join the team.”

“Football is such an important game at all levels in this country,” he added.

“Niall not only brings great knowledge and experience to the development of the game, but loves football in Ireland. His energy and dedication go well with the FAI as we start reforming the organization and try to create a better future for football in Ireland. ”

advertisement