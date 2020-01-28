advertisement

Deputy interim CEO Niall Quinn and interim CEO Gary Owens met with employees of the Irish Football Association (FAI) on Monday to find out about the future of the association. Several employees described the meeting as “positive”.

There were no details of the number of job losses expected in the coming months, but Owens – who he expects will be in the job for six months – said to the staff, around three-quarters of whom were present she had experience in “restructuring” organizations. Quinn’s tone is said to have been optimistic, and there seems to be a general impression that he will have a positive impact.

One of the attendees also believed that the general tone suggests that the government funding block normally paid by Sport Ireland will soon be lifted.

Quinn is part of a FAI delegation that will travel to Switzerland in the coming days to summarize the outstanding details of Uefa’s financial support for the association and to examine how the funds so far have been used.

Central pot

Abbotstown is concerned that after years in which significant parts of UEFA’s funds earmarked for specific areas such as women’s football, youth development or referees have been redirected to a central pot to keep the association alive, all funds for these purposes have been used The purposes now envisaged could actually leave a bigger hole in meeting current expenditure.

Nevertheless, there was optimism among the employees after the speech that the situation stabilized and the association reached a stage in which it would be better to deal with the financial front.

Quinn and Owens also met with members of the employee forum, and that also seems to have gone well, although in some quarters there was frustration that the former head of Hibernian Insurance and Athletics Ireland is the fourth interim CEO to join in March dealt with them. The process of appointing a permanent employee is just beginning.

The domestic competition commission consists of two former board members, which has been confirmed

The current membership in the new association committees was also communicated to the employees. There may be some relief that Sports Secretary Shane Ross has other things in mind given the presence of a number of personalities who played a prominent role during the John Delaney era.

The domestic competition committee is made up of two former board members, with Noel Fitzroy and Jim McConnell among the nine members mentioned so far.

signatory

John Earley is a member of the International High Performance Committee, along with Dennis Cruise, who, as Secretary of the Junior Council, signed a letter in support of Delaney, issued at a time when the position of former CEO was generally considered unsustainable.

The main football management committee is expected to include Frances Smith, chair of the Audit Committee, a subcommittee of the Finance Committee that has effectively linked the association to its auditor, Deloitte.

Paddy Dempsey, chairman of the Dublin and District Schoolboy League – who was nominated by the schoolboy sector a few weeks ago to fill the position on the board that was created when Earley resigned from commitments after his league’s support for Delaney increased was – is also named in the Football Management Commission. There are still vacancies in all committees.

