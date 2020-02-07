advertisement

It has been a long wait for Niall Horan fans, but he has finally revealed that his second solo album is on the way.

The best of Mullingar will release “Heartbreak Weather” next month (March 13, to be exact), and its latest single was released today.

some news that i know you, lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called “Heartbreak weather” and released on March 13. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP

– Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2020

More than one person underlined the main “Stranger Things” vibrations of the work of art:

pic.twitter.com/yLbqt1wZ99

– ᴍᴀx-ɪ’ᴍ-ᴏғғ ᱬ (@ WandaMax110_) February 7, 2020

Niall’s album cover looks like something that could have been on stranger things 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Yu1BhOy3AG

– Bella (@MissIsabells) February 7, 2020

Nialler, Niall, @NiallOfficial Is it a coincidence that your album cover looks like Stranger Things, or was it on purpose? pic.twitter.com/B7Zy9qyQTt

– Bekah🤪 • Kenz😊❤️’s wife • Treat LIAM with GOODNESS💜 (@Leeyum_girly) February 7, 2020

Niall likes Stranger Things pic.twitter.com/bPAz0bUa6p

– Belle (@flickerofspades) February 7, 2020

‘No Judgment’ follows on from the very successful ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ and ‘Put a Little Love on Me’ and is another smooth and tight little pop song with a pretty quirky video.

As he explains in the introduction, “There comes a point in the mating cycle of humans when the need to impress is replaced by a period they call” no judgment. ” The video shows an elderly couple engaging in a variety of activities that only those who are well-established in relationships would be comfortable with.

The song, meanwhile, is a bit … dare we say it … Harry Styles?

Listen to it below:

