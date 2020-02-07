Niall Horan has officially confirmed a March 13th release date for his second solo album “Heartbreak Weather”.
The album contains the previously released tracks “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me” as well as the new release “No Judgment”.
Horan comments on “Heartbreak Weather” and emphasizes his continued belief in the album concept.
“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them from start to finish,” explains Horan. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head and hopefully lead people through the story-telling track of an album title could write a different album than the usual … I wanted to write songs from different sides or someone else who did it look. “
Horan will support the album with his “Nice To Meet Ya Tour”, which also features Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER. The North American part lasts from April 20 to May 20.