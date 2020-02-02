advertisement

The bosses of health are committed to reviewing the events that led to the disappearance of a hospital patient.

Catherine McColl was missing after leaving Murray Royal Hospital in Perth on Friday morning.

Police looking for the 52-year-old man revealed that a body had been found on Saturday evening. Ms. McColl’s family has been informed.

advertisement

An NHS spokesperson for Tayside confirmed on Sunday that a review was underway.

“We would like to express our condolences to the patient’s family during this difficult time,” she said.

“NHS Tayside has a policy in place that has procedures for staff to follow in the event of a missing patient, and these have been followed in this case.”

She added, “We take the safety of our patients very seriously and are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A major search was launched on Saturday by Scottish police, with officers dispatched to areas of the city where Ms. McColl was known to be a frequent visitor, including the Branklyn Gardens, Coronation Park and the area around Moncrieffe Island. .

Last Friday, she was last seen on Muirhall Road, near the hospital.

Scottish police have announced that a body was found in Perth around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“The family of the missing woman Catherine McColl has been informed and our thoughts are with them,” said a spokesperson.

advertisement