The CEO of NHS Fife is to be seconded to NHS Highland as part of measures to strengthen national leadership and solve problems in Glasgow hospitals.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced the change of course from Paul Hawkins as she stepped up measures to resolve infection prevention issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children.

Hawkins has been running the NHS Fife for almost five years and will be leaving at the end of this month, to be replaced in the meantime by Carol Potter, currently director of finance and assistant general manager.

Carol Potter will become acting director general of NHS Fife.

As interim CEO of NHS Highland, Hawkins said “considerable skill and experience” will take the work forward to bring significant stability to the board.

Tricia Marwick, President of the NHS Fife, said, “Paul is leaving the NHS Fife in good shape to meet the challenges ahead.”

She also welcomed the acting appointment of Ms. Potter, whom she said was “highly respected” through the organization.

Thanking the staff, board of directors and partners of NHS Fife for their hard work, Mr. Hawkins said: “NHS Fife is a fantastic organization made up of passionate people who have a great reputation for delivering excellence in results. and patient experiences.

“I will watch with interest how NHS Fife continues to lead the way in Scotland in a wide range of patient-centered healthcare and social service initiatives and I wish my successor, Carol Potter, to the board and to NHS Fife staff, the best for the future. “

