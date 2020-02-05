advertisement

The season for professional drag racing races begins with the 60th annual NHRA Winternationals from Thursday to Sunday at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. After 22 nationwide events, the season ends as usual with the NHRA finals in November this year. 12-15.

These Pomona stops were particularly good for top fuel racers Steve Torrence, two-time defending champion and Doug Kalitta, the winner of the last two winter nationals and last November’s NHRA final.

advertisement

Either Torrence or Kallita have made it to the title-determining top fuel final race in seven of the eight NHRA competitions in Pomona in the past four years. The only time since 2016 that a top fuel final did not come in Pomona was in 2017 when Brittany Force won over both event and national title against Mira Loma’s Shawn Langdon.

It wouldn’t be a big surprise if Torrence and / or Kalitta – or both – were still there when the winner of the Winter Nationals Top Fuel 2020 was announced late Sunday afternoon of the event’s last race. This does not mean that the “Top Fuel” field of the Winter Nationals is not filled with talented and experienced drivers. But look at the recent story.

Last year’s Top Fuel final at the Winter Nationals was Torrence, # 1 qualification, against Kallita, # 7. With 0.06 seconds ahead, Kalitta, who had a better start and finished first, was the winner than Torrence got an engine failure toward the end of the 1,000-foot course when he gained ground.

Kalitta, the winner of the Winter Nationals event in 2018, took second place in 2017 after Leah Pritchett and Torrence beat Kalitta in the 2016 final.

At last year’s NHRA final in Pomona, Kallita was the event’s winner, while Torrence lost in the semi-finals but had accumulated enough points to claim his second consecutive title. Torrence was the winner of the NHRA final in 2018 and Kallita won in 2015 and ’16.

And now the table for the Torrence Kalitta show is set to continue with the Winter Nationals, unless someone like Antron Brown, Clay Millican, Terry McMillen, Pritchert, Torrence’s father Billy, or anyone else does in the loaded top fuel field get to work to spoil things.

Torrence, who has won 28 times on the NHRA circuit in the past three years, said: “It was kind of surreal. They look back and see what success we have had and what the team has achieved. This is a huge boost in confidence. ”

In the Funny Car Division, the field is led by defending champion Robert Hight, who won his fifth Winternational title last year and also won the national season title. Hight is challenged by Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, John Force and 2018 national champions J. R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria in their comeback event after a two-year hiatus.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders returns to defend her title.

The first day of the Winter Nationals offers races for beginners and advanced riders from 8:30 a.m. The races start on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. and each include two pro qualification rounds in the categories Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Motorcycle Divisions Saturday.

The two days of the pro qualifying rounds determine the starting dates for the four elimination rounds on Sunday in the four divisions that start at 11:00 a.m. The center will be open to fans on this day at 9:00 a.m.

The television broadcast will be broadcast on the Fox Sports cable network at 3 p.m. on Fridays and at 4 p.m. Saturday. Sunday reporting begins at 2:00 p.m.

advertisement