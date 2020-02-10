advertisement

The Minnesota Wild exchanged striker Jason Zucker for striker Alex Galchenyuk, who was selected as defender of Calen Addison in 2020 in the first round.

Bob McKenzie: “Official announcement from PIT. The condition for the first leg of round 2020 is that it can be postponed to 2021 if PIT misses the playoffs this season. H / T to @CapFriendly “

advertisement

The 28-year-old sugar was promoted to 59th overall in the second round of the 2010 draft. He has a $ 5.5 million salary cap.

The 25-year-old Galchenyuk was drafted 3rd in the overall standings in the 1st round of the draft in 2012. He has a $ 4.9 million salary cap.

The 19-year-old Addison moved into 53rd place in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft. He has a cap hit of $ 809,166.

Pierre LeBrun: “In both cases, no salary is withheld. Mind you, Minny, who includes Galchenyuk in the deal, makes it a breeze for Pittsburgh. “

Matt VenselJim Rutherford, GM of Penguins: “Jason Zucker is a top six striker that we think suits our group well. He is a seasoned goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to impact our future development. “

Thoughts from the media

Chris Peters: “Had Addison as a PIT-Top view in the off-season. High quality piece that adds game to the first classic. In the meantime, including 2020, the penguins have had two first rounds of voting in the last eight drafts. And one of them was Kasperi Kapanen, which was traded as a prospectus. “

Cam Robinson: “At first glance, I don’t like the acquisition costs here.”

Dan Kingerski: “This is more than we expected from Minnesota. HUGE money for Bill Guerin.”

Adam Gretz: “I just don’t understand how much I have to give up.” Addisons a good prospect. But otherwise? A selection in the range of 20 to 31 is not * nothing *, but the chances of making an impact are slim. Galchenyuk recently played 4 minutes and it would soon scratch. “

Matt Vensel: Jason Zucker should be a good, potentially great addition to the #Pens. Helps them at the playoffs, but he’s been under contract for three years after that. Reasonable salary at AAV $ 5.5 million.

Josh Getzoff: “Jason Zucker has been at the top of the pencil wish list for some time now. The 28-year-old not only gives PGH a legitimate top six winger, but also reasonable cost certainty (3 years remain at 5.5 million a year) in terms of their cap. Has 14-15-29 this season; spent all 9 NHL seasons with MIN

Murray Pam: “A mobile defender in Addison and a 2020 1st for sugar seem to be an overpayment. Sugar is a constant scorer with 20 goals, but first in this draft? “

Todd Cordell: “I really like sugar and don’t think much about Galchenyuk at all, but that seems like a nice return for MIN.”

Luszczyszyn Cathedral: “It would be a lot if sugar were a rental that people seem used to. He has a good tenure. “Pi

Jason Zucker went to the #Pens. Here are his last two 5v5 seasons. #MNWild #NHL

You can find SKATR at https://t.co/O4WLARkp7F pic.twitter.com/FL9GFmAyWR

– Bill Comeau (@ Billius27) February 11, 2020

A closer look at Galchenyuk & Sugar

👉🏼Galchenyuk scoring rates are actually fine, including good overall iXG and on PP. (UFA)

👉🏼Sugher super high SH% and much better underlying on-ice D numbers. #mnwild #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/OW0OzwSGkb

– Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) February 11, 2020

Jason sugar

Alex Galchenyuk

Calen Addison

advertisement