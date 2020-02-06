advertisement

The Los Angeles Kings traded goalkeeper Jack Campbell and striker Kyle Clifford for striker Trevor Moore, a pick for round 3 in 2020 (Columbus’ pick) and a pick for round 3 in 2021 (could be 2nd).

The Kings keep 50 percent of Clifford’s salary.

The 28-year-old Campbell was ranked 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2010 draft.

The 29-year-old Clifford was ranked 35th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2009 draft.

The 24-year-old Moore had not moved in.

Puck Pedia: “Campbell: 28 years old, 2/2 $ 675,000 cap hit, then 2 years $ 1.65 million cap hit ext. Represented by Overhardt @KOSportsInc

Clifford: 29 years old, 5/5 $ 1.6 million cap hit (50% retain) UFA. Represented by Todd Reynolds @uptownhockey

Moore: 24 years, 1/2 $ 775,000 RFA Rep. @IHGAgency “

Thoughts from the media

Matt Larkin: “Leafs had to do it. Missing playoffs are simply out of the question. Franchise under enormous pressure. And hey, while it will be quite a change for Jack Campbell, there shouldn’t be much pressure considering that he really can’t be any worse than Hutchinson. “

Lance Hornby: Clifford comes to Toronto last year with a toothed grin and almost 100 minutes of punishment. Nobody about it since Matt Martin.

Kevin Papetti: “Dubas was Kyle Clifford’s agent. He definitely knows him well

Thomas Drance: “Looks like sensible business to me in both directions, although the Leafs probably paid a modest premium to get a goalkeeper * now *, which they absolutely needed to do.”

Scott Wheeler: “The Leafs have no tips for the first and third round this year, but could be the second next year.” Either way, they’ll have half the average picks in rounds 1 to 3 over the next two years, with a potential pool already in the middle of the field. The price you pay, etc. “

Scott Wheeler: “A bit lost: Moore grew up 45 minutes from the Staples Center. I’m sure this is bittersweet for him, but it could have been worse than being traded home. “

