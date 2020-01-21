advertisement

Will it be a long time before Gerard Gallant is back in the trainer mix?

Sportsnet employees on HNIC: After Gallant was released unexpectedly last week, he is ready to start coaching again.

“I think Gerard Gallant has announced that he is interested in getting back on the road as soon as possible, provided that it is the right situation,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman during Saturday’s Headlines segment at Hockey Night in Canada ,

Again, it is his preference to coach and Gallant could quickly get another chance with several coaches in the hot chair. The former Florida and Vegas trainer expects at least one spot to become free before the close of trading, if not earlier. After all, seven coaches got the ax this season.

Sean Shapiro from The Athletic (Mailbag): Could Gerard Gallant appear as a trainer in Dallas at some point? That’s more likely than ever when Jim Montgomery returns with the Dallas Stars. Montgomery knows what he did and it’s about more than just alcohol. Montgomery would never have been released if he only needed help.

Gallant received a call before Ken Hitchcock was hired, but Jim Nill will at least step on the tires with the former Vegas coach. Rick Bowness, who coached Dallas 10: 4: 1 in his first 15 games as head coach, speaks volumes. Holding on to bowness becomes a possible scenario day by day.

Jeff Blashill is not worried about his hot place

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Despite her record, Blashill is only concerned about improving the Detroit Red Wings. However, he sent a message to Gerard Gallant after he was fired from the Vegas Golden Knights last week.

Blashill, who coaches the NHL’s worst team in Detroit, isn’t worried about his tight tenure. He can’t be consumed by social media considering how toxic Twitter etc. is to him. Will the Detroit coach survive the season? That answer seems to be yes. Well, that’s another question, to say the least.

