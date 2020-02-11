advertisement

Jason Zucker faced the specter of being traded for almost two years. Sugar moved from the Minnesota Wild on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired the winger. Minnesota acquired Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick, Alex Galchenyuk, and a defensive candidate, Calen Addison. Let us turn to the details.

What Jason Sugar trading means for the Pittsburgh Penguins

For Pittsburgh, this simply means another attempt to find the top 6 help for Sidney Crosby and / or Evgeni Malkin. Jake Guentzel’s injury forced a trade to be made, and that was what Jim Rutherford came up with.

Sugar carries a term and that is important. Pittsburgh is in control of the 28-year-old striker for three more seasons after 2019-20. The sugar AAV is $ 5.5 million. Puckpedia lists Sugar’s numbers here.

From Pittsburgh’s perspective, Pittsburgh needed to find another top six winger for Sidney Crosby. This failed so badly after the Alex Galchenyuk experiment. It’s not always easy to play with the elite strikers, but Galchenyuk tried to adapt and went back worse than expected.

Jim Rutherford may have pulled the trigger a little earlier. On the other hand, sugar had long been sought by the penguins. This was no secret as there was the failed Phil Kessel. Zucker scored 14 goals and 29 points in 45 games for Minnesota this season.

He’s had a one-minute reduction in game time compared to the previous two seasons. Sugar expects Pittsburgh to run 17 to 18 minutes a night. Expect this to include a solid amount of the top unit’s power play time. That was the prevailing idea anyway.

Is that something that Pittsburgh may regret again? Maybe. On the other hand, they cannot. Pittsburgh jumped up early as needed. This determines the market or part of it when other teams at the Eastern Conference become aware of it.

What the Jason Sugar Trade Means for Minnesota Wild

Bill Guerin made the first prototypical trade that a general manager makes. Or does he have? Jason Zucker’s value declined this season as his recordings and production went down. Guerin won a first round (albeit a late one) and can bet on Alex Galchenyuk. The fascinating defensive expert Calen Addison was also included in the deal.

Monday night’s trading highlighted some of Minnesota’s clear needs. One of them refilled the brochure cabinet. Addison begins to fill some of these gaps. Lethbridge Hurricane’s defender is producing one game at a time. His WHL numbers have steadily improved every season. Iowa is probably waving to him next season.

There is also Alex Galchenyuk. He earned $ 4.9 million and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The striker scored only five goals in 45 games, playing just under 11 1/2 minutes per game. It didn’t suit Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. The result of most nights was an incomplete effort on both ends of the ice.

Could Galchenyuk find herself in Minnesota? Everything is possible. This is his fourth team in less than three seasons. It’s hard to believe the striker scored an average of 2.5 shots per game a few seasons ago. His chances dropped and shot attempts did the same in Pittsburgh. It was like losing his ability to play with top talent.

Maybe a change of scene helps Galchenyuk to relax and just play hockey. In the first round, Minnesota can fill up the closet a little further, but keep in mind that this could be almost like a selection in the second round.

Some final thoughts on the Jason Zucker deal …

Minnesota receives $ 600,000 in cap space, which is proportionately minimal. However, Galchenyuk’s contract expires at the end of the season, which helps Minnesota’s international. The game also has 45 SPCs that give Guerin more flexibility.

Pittsburgh hopes that after several failed attempts to solve the problem, sugar can quickly rise to the top 6 in Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker, who shoots the puck more on the net, would help generate more scoring chances. These two things too often disappeared towards the end in Minnesota.

Eventually Pittsburgh started the puck knuckling and took the first major step. Now we see how the ripple effect works.

