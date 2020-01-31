advertisement

Winnipeg Jets looking for a top 4 defender

TSN: Kevin Cheveldayoff, GM of Winnipeg Jets, is expected to be employed ahead of the NHL trading period. It was a challenging season for the Jets, who, according to Darren Dreger, are looking for a top 4 defender.

“But the jets are definitely on the market for a certain top 4 defender. Now it could be a loan player. It could be a player with a certain term. You are currently not ruling out anything, but it gets complicated when you look at some of the scenarios that are happening in the organization.

advertisement

You still have the Dustin Byfuglien scenario that hasn’t been fixed yet. You have the injury front, in which Adam Lowry and Bryan Little are involved in the long term. If Little mixes with the jets again, Cheveldayoff may need to use one of his current squad players to get this top 4 piece on the Blueline. “

Although he may not be high on the list of potential jet defenders, Pierre LeBurn said that San Jose Sharks defender Brenden Dillon would be somewhere on their list.

Jets may be better off than sellers

Murat Ates from The Athletic: Pierre LeBrun reported that Kevin Cheveldayoff, GM of Winnipeg Jets, wants to reward his team by adding if the race stays on the deadline.

The jets have a group on IR and there is still the Dustin Byfuglien situation – injuries and cap-wise when he returns.

There is no point in swapping a good asset for a short-term solution or giving it up in the first round, especially without the guarantee that the playoffs will occur at all.

The jets should actually be careful to sell at the close of trade and target conversion for the next season. Trying to postpone Mathieu Perreault’s $ 4.125 cap hit, or when it comes back, postpone Byfuglien and his salary. Can you find something that would help you this year and next? That would be great.

The status of Byfuglien is still unknown

Murat Ates from The Athletic: Dustin Byfuglien’s arbitration against the Winnipeg Jets isn’t even scheduled. If he can return before the trading deadline, he can examine a trade if he cannot correct his differences.

A healthy and happy Byfuglien would help the jets or any team watching a playoff run. Winning him for his deal with a year plus could give the jets a decent return when you look at comparable trades like Jake Muzzin, Ryan McDonagh, and Jacob Trouba.

However, the status of the ankle – this season and beyond – and the $ 7.6 million mark can impact returns.

The jets could use a top 4 defender and improve their depth of view.

Potential top 4 UFA options for 2020 could be Travis Hamonic, Jake Muzzin, Justin Braun, or even Cody Ceci.

advertisement