Byfuglien decision could come soon

Elliotte Friedman: There was news on Saturday night that a decision on the status of Winnipeg Jets defender Dustin Byfuglien is nearing for the rest of this season.

It sounds like he hasn’t started skating yet and “most likely” won’t be playing this season. His status for the next season would then be checked in the off-season.

Elliotte Friedman: The jets basically had to hold on to their $ 7.6 million ceiling until they knew what he was up to.

Sportsnet: Byfuglien has a salary cap of $ 7.6 million, with a salary of $ 8 million this year and $ 6 million next year. He doesn’t earn a salary this season because he is suspended by the team and may be involved in arbitration.

If Byfuglien is excluded for this season, this would open up some money for the jets to work on.

“If that’s the way it’s going to be completed in the next few days, I think the jets can do some things if they want to,” said Friedman during Saturday’s Headlines segment at the Hockey Night in Canada.

If the Blackhawks become salespeople, they will have a part that teams would be interested in

Scott King from NBC Sports Chicago: The Western Conference wildcard race is tight. On a bad track, the Chicago Blackhawks could become sellers. They have just under $ 14 million in cap space that they could take advantage of – if they sign one or two bad contracts, along with additional draft picks as sweeteners.

The Blackhawks have two UFA goalkeepers in Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford. Lehner said he would no longer take discounts. Crawford has a modified no-trade clause and believes he is still a goalkeeper. Lehner played very well this season and it is likely that you will stick to him and see if you can sign him again.

Striker Brandon Saad is under contract for another year and has his name in the rumor mill.

Defender Erik Gustafsson is the most likely player to be traded. The 27-year-old hovering UFA had 60 points last season. Its production has declined somewhat this year, but there will be teams that would be interested in adding a puck moving defenseman.

