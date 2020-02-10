advertisement

Capitals’ close trading history says they could add a …

J.J. Regan from NBC Sports Washington: Looking at the closing story of Brian MacLellan, GM of Washington Capitals, he tends to win defenders.

Every year he was the GM of Capitals, which he acquired. This season is again the weakest area for the team.

Could Jaskin make an NHL return?

Luke Fox from Sportsnet: Dmitrij Jaskin leads the KHL goals and goals and is second in points. After not agreeing to Washington Capitals, Jaskin signed a one-year contract. He’ll be a free agent this off-season. Will he return to the NHL?

Blackhawk’s schedules are still in the air

Charlie Roumeliotis from NBC Sports Chicago: The Chicago Blackhawks remain hunting in the playoffs, so it is not yet known whether they will be buyers or sellers. In an interview with Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman, he says they have to be patient

“Yes, I think we will take as much time as we have the luxury of it. We don’t have to make any decisions in the next few days. I said for a while that if we looked at that we would have a better picture Approaching deadline, and that’s still the case. “

Bowman was asked what to look for if they were buyers on the cutoff date.

“I think it would depend on what it would look like when it came to what parts were going back and forth. Without knowing it, it is difficult to speculate about it. Of course everything is possible, but I don’t like to deal with theories because there are many crazy theories that you can put away and that will never exist. So we don’t usually see it that way, but rather more concretely than the fans or the media. When we talk to teams about a lot of different things, you get a feel for how things would look, and either they make sense or they don’t make sense, so we won’t do things that don’t make sense to our organization. “

