What is the Washington Capitals’ greatest close of trading need?

J.J. Regan from NBC Sports Washington (mailbag): Assessing what may be the greatest need for Washington’s capitals is the essence of their trading deadline. Some argue that the need is little or no. That could be true. On the other hand, defense seems to have a higher priority than power play, etc. A right-handed defender remains at the top of his list. So far, Brian MacLellan has traded for a defense attorney every year during his reign. Expect a slight deviation there.

The remaining UFA defenders are few and far between, as almost every team thinks they are still there. New Jersey and Sami Vatanen are still big question marks, but could Washington afford such a hit?

Some believe that the Washington power game could use a jolt from the outside, but it seems to be a problem that can be solved from the inside. It boils down to using that and getting the production of what’s there.

Some all-star games cancel the buzz

NHL.com: Players are looking for new contracts like Matt Murray, Mathew Barzal, Tristan Jarry and Tyler Bertuzzi. Murray and Jarry are currently fighting for the first goalkeeper spot in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh faces an interesting dilemma there. Detroit expects not to blow up the bank too much with Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi and Detroit also plan to sign a new contract in the off-season.

Now Barzal is becoming a big question. What will the New Yorkers pay for him? Does it have to be north of what Nico Hischier from New Jersey paid (i.e. 8 x 8+ AAV)? Barzal’s focus is on hockey, but a big second half will help.

Then there is Max Pacioretty and the Vegas Golden Knights. They needed the all-star break more than any other team. That line told.

“We have to charge the batteries and come back here during the break and play as we can.”

Regardless of whether the better game comes from inside or outside, Vegas has to look over its shoulder after a four-time break. A wild second half is expected.

