TSN Radio Vancouver 1040: Jacob Markstrom’s agent Pat Morris TSN 1040: “He has grown with the #Canucks and it has been a successful climb in Vancouver.” According to what Jacob tells me, Vancouver is at home – unlike in Sweden. And he wants this relationship to continue if possible. “

TSN Radio Vancouver 1040 : Morris continued, “Whatever we try to do, we don’t try to keep the press up to date. The people of Vancouver, the media … oh my god, you are every day … * laughs * In Toronto, you think it’s bad, but you’re very prominent on the list of eager discussion topics. “

Iain MacIntyre from Sportsnet: A Q&A with the Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning. Benning continues if he is confident that they can sign Jacob Markstrom to renew their contract before he hits the free market.

“He likes Vancouver and has been here for a long time. He has been with (trainer) Travis Green for a long time. He likes the guys on the team and the guys like him. We’ll find out so that he can play for us. “

The Canucks have buried Sven Baertschi’s contract with the minors, Ryan Spooners Buyout and Roberto Luongo’s punishment for recapturing the cap. Benning notes that a contract is about to expire and that he is not worried about possible limits.

When asked whether they would like to add a top six winger on the cut-off date, as he mentioned in December.

“I’m not saying that. I will be on the market. But I will not necessarily do without draft picks to improve the team for two months. I hope that we can continue to compete and win our share of games because I have the playoffs But when it comes to letting, I’ll make sure that we don’t miss out on design picks or the prospects that we’ve only developed for support for a few months. ”

Thomas Drance from The Athletic: A Q&A with the Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning. Benning on the trading period.

“As far as the trading deadline is, there is still a month until then. We have Brandon Sutter here again in the last two games before the break and hope to get Micheal Ferland back in the next few weeks. It would be nice to see our group looks healthy – we obviously won’t have Josh Leivo, he’ll be out for a while.

We’ll see how we do here in February. And due to injury, where we are right now. I think that will give us a better idea of ​​what we have to do to meet the deadline. “

Benning was asked where they were negotiating contracts for upcoming freelance agents like Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev and Troy Stecher and whether this would change their priorities before the close of trading.

“We’ll see where the players are, but I don’t want to go into contract negotiations that we’re having with the players. Those who we are once we have these players under contract, we’ll be so happy that you are the first will be experienced!

I’m not going to start commenting on where we are right now. As soon as the contracts are concluded, we will announce the deals and we can start. “

Benning said that an off-season priority is to get Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to extend this offseason over the long term. He doesn’t expect it to happen before July 1st.

