The Canucks could be buyers on the closing date, and an extension call could soon begin with some outstanding UFAs

Rick Dhaliwal from The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks may be buyers at the close.

Contract renewal talks with goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom and defender Chris Tanev could begin shortly.

Markstrom’s agent said he would like to stay in Vancouver, but he’s now focused on the season, not his contract.

There are some comparative values ​​that put Markstrom in the $ 5 million range, but with his style of play, he’s going to seek over $ 6 million a season.

Defense attorney Chris Tanev could expect a $ 5.25 million and $ 4.45 million raise.

One source does not believe that the Canucks would exchange the rights to Nikita Tryamkin as of the reporting date.

“You would be afraid to move him. You are still lured by its size and mobility. “

Tryamkin’s agent said he would speak to the Canucks at the end of the season. His KHL contract expires on April 30, but he can only sign a contract with the Canucks after July 1.

Defender Troy Stecher’s name was in the rumor mill again this season. Would the Canucks consider not sending him a qualifying offer in this offseason as they did at Ben Hutton last year?

The Canucks must sign Will Lockwood for the third round by August 15, 2016.

“Hopefully it happens. That was the plan every day since I was drafted by the Canucks. Hopefully it works for both sides. My dream was to play in Michigan for four years, just like the dream to play in Vancouver as part of the Canucks organization. “

Buchnevich could be included in the list of rangers that could be transferred on the cut-off date

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Pavel Buchnevich, the attacker of the New York Rangers, has recently suffered from an illness. This could partly be the reason why he was downgraded to fourth division in the last game.

Even though he was in the top 6 minutes and the second power play, he did not produce aggressively.

Before the close of trading, he could add his name to the potential list of players who may be on the move.

Other rangers whose names will appear in the rumor mill are Chris Kreider, Ryan Strome, Anthony DeAngelo and Alexandar Georgiev.

