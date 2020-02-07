advertisement

The five possible trading destinations of Vancouver Canucks

Harman Dayal from The Athletic: Unfortunately Vancouver has no first round selection and salary restrictions. However, you are in a unique position. The Pacific division remains mediocre and Vancouver could make a deep entrance in the playoffs. This is due to the division mentioned. There are a few goals the Vancouver Canucks should focus on.

Ondrej Kase feels like the main goal because his numbers should be better. Projections send him over 30 points with at least nine or ten goals. Kase drives things both aggressively and defensively. He just needs better linemates. They would be in Vancouver.

Kevin Fiala is a year younger than Kase, who is 24 years old. Although he doesn’t play well on the defensive, the Minnesota Wild striker is a good addition to the second row.

Then there’s Tyler Toffoli. The Vancouver Canucks that reunite Toffoli with Tanner Pearson would be fascinating. This line from Bo Horvat could take advantage of the current top of Toffoli. The question is whether Vancouver can pay the price for the winger. An extension must be on the table to pay the second round plus a potential prize.

Finally there are Erik Haula and Danton Heinen. Both are center forward and can play in the top six. They would cost less than the other three players above, but all other options would have to fail. However, Jim Benning and the Vancouver Canucks considering these two strikers would not be a surprise.

Could Mike Hoffman be on the move?

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic (Notebook): Mike Hoffman’s future is in Florida’s hands. Could it be moved to close of trading? Hoffman becomes an unlimited free agent on July 1, and Evgenii Dadonov, too. Florida is unlikely to sign both, and there is a Hoffman Ten Team No Trade list.

With his pace of over 30 goals and Florida in the playoffs, the Panthers don’t seem to be able to cope with Hoffman. Florida expects to get around this, but they will at least listen to offers. If the Panthers lose the rating, all bets will be void. Hoffman is moved.

