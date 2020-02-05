advertisement

From standstill to trading – Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance from The Athletic: The NHL trading deadline is three weeks away. With a view of the Vancouver Canucks from not movable to tradable.

Not moving – Jay Beagle, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Michael Ferland and Alex Edler.

Not on the move without blockbusters – Adam Gaudette, Thatcher Demko, Antoine Roussel, Tanner Pearson, Chris Tanev, Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser.

Could move if the Canucks decide to sell – Troy Stecher, Tim Schaller, Oscar Fantenberg, Josh Leivo and Tyler Motte.

Could move if the Canucks decide to buy – Nikolay Goldobin, Various other draft picks (depending on Lightning), 2021 2nd Round Pick, Nikita Tryamkin and Kole Lind.

Moves only when the player requests it – Jordie Benn.

Cap Flexibility division – Sven Baertschi, Brandon Sutter and Loui Eriksson.

From standstill to trading – Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks have three weeks to decide whether they are buyers or sellers. The teams will call GM Stan Bowman to find out who will move them.

The untouchables – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, Adam Boqvist, Dominik Kubalik and Ryan Carpenter.

The immovable – Brent Seabrook, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw, Zack Smith and Olli Maatta.

Don’t go anywhere – Connor Murphy, Alex Nylander, David Kampf, Dennis Gilbert, Slater Koekkoek, Matthew Highmore and Nick Seeler.

Could only be moved if things are going south in a hurry – Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Drake Caggiula and Dylan Strome.

Could be moved when Blackhawks go big game hunting – Dylan Sikura, Nicolas Beaudin and a selection for the first round in 2020.

Most likely to be on the block – Erik Gustafsson, Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner.

