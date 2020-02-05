From standstill to trading – Vancouver Canucks
Thomas Drance from The Athletic: The NHL trading deadline is three weeks away. With a view of the Vancouver Canucks from not movable to tradable.
Not moving – Jay Beagle, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Michael Ferland and Alex Edler.
Not on the move without blockbusters – Adam Gaudette, Thatcher Demko, Antoine Roussel, Tanner Pearson, Chris Tanev, Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser.
Could move if the Canucks decide to sell – Troy Stecher, Tim Schaller, Oscar Fantenberg, Josh Leivo and Tyler Motte.
Could move if the Canucks decide to buy – Nikolay Goldobin, Various other draft picks (depending on Lightning), 2021 2nd Round Pick, Nikita Tryamkin and Kole Lind.
Moves only when the player requests it – Jordie Benn.
Cap Flexibility division – Sven Baertschi, Brandon Sutter and Loui Eriksson.
From standstill to trading – Chicago Blackhawks
Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks have three weeks to decide whether they are buyers or sellers. The teams will call GM Stan Bowman to find out who will move them.
The untouchables – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, Adam Boqvist, Dominik Kubalik and Ryan Carpenter.
The immovable – Brent Seabrook, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw, Zack Smith and Olli Maatta.
Don’t go anywhere – Connor Murphy, Alex Nylander, David Kampf, Dennis Gilbert, Slater Koekkoek, Matthew Highmore and Nick Seeler.
Could only be moved if things are going south in a hurry – Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Drake Caggiula and Dylan Strome.
Could be moved when Blackhawks go big game hunting – Dylan Sikura, Nicolas Beaudin and a selection for the first round in 2020.
Most likely to be on the block – Erik Gustafsson, Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner.