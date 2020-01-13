advertisement

Exploration of the Senators from Ottawa and the Canadians from Montreal

Murray Pam: Bad weather meant that only the Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings explored the Senators Canadiens on Saturday evening.

Scouting the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning

Adam Kimelman: Boy Scouts approved for the Flyers-Lightning: Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights game on Saturday.

Canadians could turn Kovalchuk over

Pierre LeBrun: If the Montreal Canadiens don’t return to the playoffs in time, they could try to flip recently signed Ilya Kovalchuk.

Trading options for the Bruins

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: The Boston Bruins still have to find a winger to play with David Krejci in the second row.

The Bruins kicked Justin Williams, who, unsurprisingly, signed again with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Trading targets for the Bruins could be Chris Kreider, Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Palmieri and Wayne Simmonds. Palmieri is the only one of the four who are under contract for the next season. He has a $ 4.65 million cap hit.

Could Joe Thorton and the San Jose Sharks be different? Thorton has a no-move clause. Thornton would not fit the Bruins right winger, but they could move Charlie Coyle back to the second row and have Thornton center the third row.

Could the flash be interested in a few rangers?

Larry Brook of the NY Post: Do Tampa Bay Lightning see that their back-up backups are going well? Could lightning be interested in New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider and goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev?

The Rangers could try to retrieve the Lightning draft picks, which have both their own and the first round Vancouver Canucks picks.

Cyclones should look at two big goalkeepers

Larry Brook of the NY Post: Probably won’t happen, but the Carolina Hurricanes should at least take a look at Rangers Henrik Lundqvist or Canadiens Carey Price. Very unlikely that Lundqvist wants to move. Price also has a standstill clause. Are Petr Mrazek and Jonathan Bernier Good Enough?

