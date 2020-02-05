advertisement

Exploration of the Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers

Craig Morgan: Boy Scouts who will participate in last night’s Coyotes-Oilers game: Detroit Red Wings (2), Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Islanders York, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabers, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Seattle.

Exploring the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets

George Richards: Scouts who will participate in last night’s Panthers Blue Jackets game: Arizona Coyotes (2), Winnipeg Jets (2), Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, Flames of Calgary, Canadians of Montreal, St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

advertisement

Mark Scheig: The Jets and Blues Scouts were the same ones that explored the Blue Jackets in Buffalo. The jets look at defenders.

Mark Scheig: The blue jackets and jets are no longer played this season, so it is interesting if two jets scouts are watching the blue jackets.

Some trades that make sense

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic: Suggest six trades that make sense from a perspective.

St. Louis Blues: Chris Kreider

New York Rangers: Choose Jordan Kyrou for the first time in 2020 and keep 50 percent of Kreider’s $ 4,625 million cap success.

Calgary Flames: Tyler Toffoli

Los Angeles Kings: 2020 second round, Adam Ruzicka, 2021, conditional fourth (if he signs again, no choice if he doesn’t), and keep 30 percent of Toffoli’s $ 4.6 million cap hits.

New York Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Ron Hainsey

Ottawa Senators: 2020 2nd round pick, 2021 3rd round and Kieffer Bellows.

“(Conditions: The selection for the second round becomes the selection for the first round when the islands reach the second round and Pageau plays in at least 50 percent of the games. The selection for the third round in ’21 becomes the second round if Pageau signs again with the islands and if he doesn’t sign with the islands, the Sens gets a third place in ’21). “

Carolina Hurricanes: Sami Vatanen

New Jersey Devils: Choose 2020 second round and keep 30 percent of Vatana’s $ 4,875 million cap success.

Boston Bruins: Ondrej Kase

Anaheim Ducks: 2020 3rd Round Pick and Oskar Steen.

Colorado avalanche: Alec Martinez

Los Angeles KingsL 2021 2nd election round and Sampo Ranta

advertisement