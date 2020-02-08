advertisement

Some destinations for trading with Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle from The Athletic: Again, there’s a whole list of goals the Toronto Maple Leafs are striving for. Here are just a few.

Jeff Petry – The defender of the Montreal Canadiens is expensive. This is especially true if he is treated in the division. Tampa and especially Toronto would want Petry, but would Montreal have such a deal at all? That is the question.

Josh Manson – Manson makes more sense than saying Matt Dumba about its cost. The Anaheim Ducks defender won’t cost what Jake Muzzin did last season. Manson runs fast for a 6-foot-3, 224-pound defender and adds more physical punch.

Adam Larsson / Jesse Puljujarvi – The duo offers a fascinating opportunity to design a trade as opposed to a forward trade. A Kasperi Kapanen would go the other way. Since both teams are near a playoff berth, it feels like something that currently doesn’t make sense.

Other defenders – Then there are defenders like Matt Dumba and PK Subban. Would Minnesota trade with Dumba and could New Jersey keep enough salary? Then Sami Vatanen enters the equation, but he’s a rental. Would Toronto violate its own rules? That’s a good question.

Could Leafs use the Patrick Kane gap to make more space?

Frank Seravalli from TSN.ca: Kane’s extended injury paved the way for Chicago to get more space to get more talent. The feeling is, Morgan Rielly could be delayed for the regular season’s balance. That helps Toronto. The question is, how does that affect the rest of the league?

With more space, Toronto could dive into the central market. However, other teams expect to do the same. According to Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Turris, there are several options.

Chris Tierney, Barclay Goodrow, Derek Grant, Patrick Marleau and Nate Thompson are out there. The crime decreases from left to right, as does the cost. This paves the way for several potential trades, just not the blockbusters that most expect.

