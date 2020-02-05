advertisement

16 trade targets for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Seigel and James Mirtle from The Athletic: Viewing 16 potential trade destinations for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1. Jeff Petry – Canadiens – a year at $ 5.5 million. The acquisition costs would be high for the Canadians to replace it with their divisional competitor.

2. Josh Manson – Ducks – two more years with $ 4.1 million. Could cost Kasperi Kapanen and Cody Ceci.

3. Adam Larsson and Jesse Puljujarvi – Oilers – a year for Larsson at a price of $ 4.166 million and an RFA for Puljujarvi. Captains and other assets go to Edmonton.

4. Matt Dumba – Wild – three more years with $ 6 million. The acquisition costs would be high.

5. P.K. Subban – Devils – two more years with $ 9 million. The Devils may need to keep 50 percent of the business, and how much more would the Leafs have to pay for it.

6. Sami Vatanen – Devils – UFA – The Leafs may not want to go the rental route, but if the cost of not renting is too high, Vatanen could be your best option.

7. Jake Gardiner – Hurricanes – three more years at $ 4.05 million.

8. Alec Martinez – Kings – another year at $ 4 million.

9. Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers – RFA – Leafs have already asked and should not be interested in the Rangers who want Kapanen or Anders Johnsson.

10. Nick Bonino – Predators – another year at $ 4.1 million.

11. Robin Lehner – Blackhawks – up to the UFA with a current cap hit of $ 5 million. Blackhawks should become a seller and keep their salary.

12. David Savard – Blue Jackets – another year at $ 4.25 million.

13. Sam Bennett – Flames – another year at $ 2.55 million. Scouts have watched the flames and have been fascinated for some time.

14.Ryan Miller – Ducks – to UFA at $ 1.125 million. Could Leafs include Miller in a deal for Manson? Miller has a six-team trading list and may not want to leave California.

15. Dylan DeMelo – UFA pending at $ 900,000. Could be cheaper than some of the other defenders.

Goalie trade targets for the Maple Leafs

Luke Fox from Sportsnet: Eight goalkeeper trading options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell – Kings – Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas kicked Campbell’s tires. The ceiling of $ 675.00 reached $ 1.65 million this year for the next two years.

Casey DeSmith – Penguins – $ 1.25 million cap for two more years. Penguins are looking for wingers.

Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers – the price is currently high.

Aaron Dell – Sharks – is waiting for UFA with a $ 1.9 million cap hit.

Corey Crawford or Robin Lehner – Blackhawks – Blackhawks can be buyers and not sellers. Not a realistic option unless Frederik Andersen goes to the LTIR.

Craig Anderson – Senators – a pending UFA with a $ 4.75 million cap and 10 team trading list.

Ryan Miller – Ducks – Miller has a six team trading list and may not want to leave his family.

