advertisement

Kapanen scratched on Saturday evening

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs attacked Kasperi Kapanen from yesterday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

“We talked a bit about it yesterday and then made our decision (on Saturday),” said Keefe. “I wanted to sleep on it and we met with (Kapanen) this morning, made a decision and went from there.”

advertisement

Kapanen had his name in the rumor mill, and the Maple Leafs were looking for defensive help. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said it was a one-time incident and Kapanen will look into it on Monday after training.

Maple Leafs and Jake Muzzin had preliminary talks

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs and defense attorney Jake Muzzin have “preliminary talks” about contract renewal.

“It’s going to be difficult to feel like I’ve been here from the start,” said Johnston. “In Jake Muzzin you have a player that the Leafs really like – they enjoy and appreciate what he brings on and off the ice. But they also have some pretty significant restrictions on the cap. “

The 30-year-old Muzzin is in the last year of his deal with a $ 4 million cap hit. The Leafs will have concerns again next season. They also expected UFA defenders in Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci and RFA defenders Travis Dermott.

Muzzin is from Woodstock, Ontario, and said it’s nice to be around. He added that he would love to stay with the Leafs.

“From his point of view, he loves playing in Toronto, and it was a good fit for him,” said Johnston. “But he has to weigh that against the potential he could have on the free market. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but at least they’re checking to see if there’s a fit there this season. “

advertisement