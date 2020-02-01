advertisement

Leafs looked at Dumba – how much could the price be?

@Kungfu_canuck: Elliotte Friedman said today on “Lead Off” that he heard that the Toronto Maple Leafs had examined Matt Dumba.

A source also told Friedman that the Maple Leafs fundamentally examined every potentially available defender.

They discussed on the show the possible price for Dumba – Kasperi Kapanen / Andreas Johnsson / Alex Kerfoot, a young defender and a draft pick.

Potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs and who they could move

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: If their striker group can stay healthy, a trade candidate for Toronto Maple Leafs striker Dmytro Timashov is. If they want to take a salary off, Andreas Johnsson or Kasperi Kapanen could be on the move.

Improving their blue line and adding depth are areas that the Leafs may want to address.

The Philadelphia Flyers could try to move defender Shayne Gostisbehere and look for help.

The Los Angeles Kings want to move defender Alec Martinez – Jake Muzzin’s former defense partner.

The Leafs are believed to have some interest in T.J. Brodie and Adam Larsson. The Red Wings will move Jonathan Ericsson and Mike Green.

Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev has been linked to the Maple Leafs, but reports say they ask about captains. Red Wings Jimmy Howard may be available, but he has a $ 5.5 million cap hit.

The Leafs could also turn into sellers if things fall apart. Defenders Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci could be relocated in this scenario for reasons of choice and prospects. Jason Spezza may get interested.

James Mirtle from The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs will not become sellers at the NHL close. Their list contains areas in which they will strive for improvement, and they will keep an eye on both the present and the future in their actions.

Don’t go anywhere – Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin.

Could only move in extreme circumstances – Frederik Andersen, Jake Muzzin, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Justin Holl, Pierre Engvall, Ilja Mikhejew, Travis Dermott, Jason Spezza, Nick Robertson and their first choice in 2022.

Could move if the Leafs decide they’re big buyers – Alexander Kerfoot, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen and Timothy Liljegren.

Could move if the Leafs decide they’re small buyers – Trevor Moore, Dmytro Timashov, Frederik Gauthier, Jeremy Bracco and various other draft picks (2020 to 2022).

Probably treated for several reasons – Cody Ceci.

Other other trading chips – David Clarkson’s contract, Michael Hutchinson, Martin Marincin and potential clients such as Jegor Korshkov, Mikko Kokkonen and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev.

