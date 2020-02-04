advertisement

Kapanen is not concentrating on the trade date … The substitute goalkeeper may not be among the leaders, but …

Adam Kimelman from NHL.com: There was no indication that the Toronto Maple Leafs will trade with Kasperi Kapanen. He is in the first year of a three-year contract with a $ 3.2 million cap hit. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday after falling asleep for training on Friday. Kapanen said he didn’t care about the deadline.

“It will always be there, which is no surprise,” he said. “I’m not reading into the stuff. I’m just concentrating on being here with the boys.”

Bob McKenzie was on TSN 590 on Monday, saying that Michael Hutchinson’s recent piece may not have a replacement goalkeeper in the foreground, but they still want to add one.

“What Hutchinson has won in his last four starts is that it creates less hustle and bustle,” said McKenzie. “The problem with the backup goalkeeper is not a problem for the Maple Leafs, but in a perfect world the Leafs may want a better backup goalkeeper who can definitely scold Freddie Andersen for more games and push him internally.”

How the Leafs could put a defender in the top four and still have some flexibility in the cap

James Mirtle from The Athletic: Every trade that the Toronto Maple Leafs basically make must be money-in-money-out. When Morgan Rielly returns in March, they’ll be around $ 3,000 below the wage ceiling.

If the Maple Leafs agree with Travis Dermott or Rasmus Sandin, they could imagine moving Tyson Barrie ($ 2.75 million) or Cody Ceci ($ 4.5 million).

The Leafs could try to take Ceci to someone like the Anaheim Ducks, the Detroit Red Wings, the Los Angeles Kings, or the New Jersey Devils. Together with Sandin’s return to the AHL, this would bring them $ 5.4 million even after Rielly’s return.

Adding Kasperi Kapanen or Andreas Johnsson to a defender deal would give them even more flexibility. You could even keep part of Ceci’s contract.

An example of a deal they might be looking for: Leafs get Josh Manson … Ducks get Kasperi Kapanen and Cody Ceci, while the Leafs keep $ 2 million. Such a move would give them some leeway for the rest of the season.

The ducks may also want a selection or prospects, but it’s just an example of the type of business the leafs might be looking for.

