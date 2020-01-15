advertisement

When do the Toronto Maple Leafs operate a defender?

TSN: While Jake Muzzin is still suffering from a foot injury and Morgan Rielly has been out for two months, the teams are calling the Toronto Maple Leafs to see if they’re interested in one of their defenders, Bob McKenzie said. The Leafs are likely calling some teams to see what could be out there.

After the break is imminent and Muzzin is getting closer, the Leafs don’t have to pounce on anything. In the short term, she has light on the left side, but the right side is her long-term need.

“The question that the Leafs have to ask themselves and that other teams may be asking is whether you are ready to exchange Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson or Alex Kerfoot, these good young players with good contracts, for a comparable contract defense, a young defender. It’s a damn good needle for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that’s one of the questions they need to ask themselves. “

McKenzie added that the Maple Leafs had “very preliminary” discussions with the outstanding UFA Muzzin about a possible contract extension.

Bergevin no longer hears calls from Price or Weber before the close of trading

TSN: There has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens may be dealing with goalkeeper Carey Price or defender Shea Weber, but Pierre LeBrun reports that this will not happen soon.

“I can tell you. You can stop speculating because Hab’s GM Marc Bergevin told me on Tuesday that he had no intention of thinking about trading with Carey Price or Shea Weber, and would not listen if a team closed the Carey Price trading deadline or would call Shea Weber. And listen, he was in the file before saying that the leadership Shea Weber and Carey Price provide for this team is important to him as the team gets younger. He believes it works and he wants these two people to be part of it. “

