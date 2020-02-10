advertisement

Maple Leafs looking for a needle maker and not a rental company

Luke Fox from Sportsnet: When the Toronto Maple Leafs go to LTIR Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci for the rest of the season, hit the $ 6.5 million cap, and then take a big step, GM Kyle Dubas said, “We want someone to move the needle for us. “

In this group would be Minnesota Wild’s defender, Matt Dumba, and Anaheim Ducks, Josh Manson. Defending tenants like Brenden Dillon, Ron Hainsey and Sami Vatanen would not fall into the “Move the Needle” category.

Mark Giordano’s injury could cause T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic (injured on the weekend) from the market.

“If it wasn’t the perfect offer, it would have to be something in the long run. This is probably a long-term situation that we want to address, ”said Dubas.

The Maple Leafs could try to sign the newly won attacker Kyle Clifford. Dubas said that he would prefer to add players with term rather than for rental.

“You pay for something, you are more able to use it a little longer,” said Dubas after the trade.

Years later, sugar remains in the rumor mill

Michael Russo from The Athletic: Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker has had his name on the rumor mill for the past two seasons – basically since he signed a five-year contract for $ 27.5 million. He has a no-trade list of 10 teams and it is believed that almost every Canadian team is included.

It was exchanged for three different teams almost three times – Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sugar when he spoke to GM Bill Guerin about his status.

“Didn’t hear anything. What happens just happens. I’m done with it. I’m not worried anymore. “

As Kirill Kaprizov will probably come over soon, the game needs a top six place for him.

Mats Zuccarello has a full no-trade clause and four years on his deal. It is unlikely to be moved.

Moving Kevin Fiala may not make sense. Zach Parise has a full standstill clause and five years for his deal.

Jordan Greenway, Ryan Donato, Luke Kunin and Ryan Hartman are all tradable, but would not open Kaprizov in the top six.

