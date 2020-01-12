advertisement

Maple Leafs could mature a Sharks defender

Michael Augello: It is not surprising that the Toronto Maple Leafs will call in a defender at the close of trading. Elliotte Friedman noted yesterday that the Leafs could ripen the San Jose Sharks defender in anticipation of UFA defender Brenden Dillon.

Dillon has a $ 3.27 million salary cap, so the Leafs would have to deduct a certain salary.

Ducks willing to pay a fortune

Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks may be ready to support teams that, according to Elliotte Friedman, need a little more salary.

“The ducks have announced that they have cash and a cap,” said Friedman. “They are ready to listen to you if you want to use them to fix your cap problem, but this will cost you good young fortune.”

Canadien’s decision time is coming soon

Sportsnet: Friedman notes that it could take about four games for the Montreal Canadiens to decide where to go for the rest of the season.

“I think this is the time when Marc Bergevin sits down with his staff and decides on the plan for this group,” said Friedman. “Four more games before he really decides what to do.”

You are playing four games this week. They have their farewell week afterwards and the all-star break. Jonathan Drouin, Paul Byron, Joel Armia, Brendan Gallagher and Ben Chiarot have been seriously injured recently.

Outdoor game coming to Edmonton?

Sportsnet: There is unlikely to be an outdoor game in Canada next season, but a game could take place in Edmonton the following year.

“I don’t think there will be an outdoor game in Canada next year after that in Regina last October,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Saturday at Hockey Night in the Canadian headlines segment. “But I think there is a good chance for 2021-22 that the next one will be in Edmonton again.”

