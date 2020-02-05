advertisement

Torey Krug and the search for an extension?

Matt Kalman from WEEI.com: Here, too, Torey Krug showed what he can do to commit an offense. His two goals and two assists against Minnesota Wild showed fans and management of Boston Bruins what he could do.

The Boston defender is more about tenure than money. Would a $ 9 million AAV be shocking? Yes. Would a seven or eight year contract be a surprise? So where does the Torey pitcher go? Could it be in the $ 7.5 to 8.5 million AAV range? It will be possible.

advertisement

Torey Krug will intensify the offense over the next few years so that an extension is justified. He can also defend at a level where his offensive skills hide most defensive inefficiencies. That is a necessity for Boston.

Josh Anderson and the Columbus Puzzle

Jimmy Murphy from Boston Hockey NOW: A source confirmed that the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have an interest in Josh Anderson. Columbus, listening to Anderson’s offerings, suggests that there is still some work to be done. In addition, the teams do not have to pay for the first round selection.

Anderson would give Boston a second line that would include Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, and himself. This is a trio that can pose many defense problems across the league.

It could only cost Anderson a second round. He’ll be a restricted free agent next season. This gives Boston some control and doesn’t cost nearly as much as Chris Kreider. For Don Sweeney, it would be a big plus if we didn’t do without the draft pick of the first round in 2020.

Darren Dreger on TSN.ca Insider Trading: Another source stated that Jarmo Kekalainen must be impressed to move Anderson. There is little point in trading the forward before the cut-off date. There is some time to work on something between February 24th and the NHL draft. If not, a trade could be explored.

Given his struggles this year, can Columbus extend it (1 goal, 3 assists in 26 games)? The answer is yes. Will they agree now? That’s the big question.

advertisement