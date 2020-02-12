Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford on whether he’s finished trading or if they could take another step before the NHL close on February 24: “I don’t know. The nice thing about this deal is that we will look at our team for about 10 days. We’ll have to see how Dumoulin and Marino move forward. Then we can make a decision at this point. “

Rob Rossi from The Athletic: (written before the penguins were exchanged for Jason Zucker) The penguins are without defenders John Marino and Brian Dumoulin. GM Jim Rutherford said it won’t change their closing plans.

“We have two weeks to assess where our defense is. We know we’ll get Marino and Dumoulin back at least after the deadline, and by then we’ll know how close these players are to getting back into our lineup.

“So I would say that the last 48 hours before the deadline will determine whether we need to add another defense attorney and I am confident that we will have a good read of the situation by then.”

League sources said the penguins have shown interest in Sugar and Tyler Toffoli in recent weeks. Quelle also said the penguins asked the Montreal Canadiens about striker Max Domi and learned that he was unavailable.

Dan Kingerski from Pittsburgh Hockey Now: I heard that there were several teams that showed interest in defender Juuso Riikola. The teams still see it as a perspective. He was not placed in the best position in Pittsburgh. It should still have value.

The Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks could use someone like Riikola. If the penguins moved him, they would have to have an experienced defender. He’ll likely stay on the team.

It has been discussed that defender Justin Schultz may be moved, but with her blue line injuries, he is likely to remain.

At least one team brought up the penguin goalkeeper Emil Larmi.