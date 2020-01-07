advertisement

Update: The Nashville Predators have hired John Hynes as head coach

Predators open up for business … Will they be term sellers?

Greg Wyshynski from ESPN: Be sure to expect the Nashville Predators to close some trades before the February 24 NHL close. GM David Poile said after the Winter Classic that they are “open to trade”

The Predators have five draft picks in the first three rounds and could have a salary cap of around $ 8 million as of the reporting date.

Adam Vingan from The Athletic: Predators GM Poile on a radio hit on January 2nd.

“We’re not in the playoffs right now and I’m open to business if you like. … I’m sitting outside the playoffs. We have been buyers at the close of trading in recent years. If we don’t improve soon, we may be a seller again for the first time in a few years.

“I hope this is not the case, but as I said, I am open to business. I will definitely be ready to hear different teams’ thoughts about one of our players at this point.”

At the close in 2014, the Predators were no longer sellers. If you decide to close the sale, who could be made available?

Mikael Granlund – A pending UFA that could bring the Predators a medium-round draft choice or a medium-sized prospect.

Craig Smith – A pending UFA that can fit in a mid-six. He is the fifth player ever in franchise history. Is its sentimental value higher than its commercial value?

Nick Bonino – Carries Cap of $ 4.1 million by 2021 and could arouse competitors’ interest. On the way to a career high in goals and two-time Stanley Cup winner.

Kyle Turris – He’s had $ 6 million a season for four years and has been a good scratch this year. You tried to move him for a while without luck. Poile has never kept a salary in a business, and that’s something he would probably have to do.

Joe Rexrode from The Athletic: on the Predators: “But at the moment it looks like a soft team. Light on physical presence. Light on spiritual hardness. Missing subban. Missing edge. Tends to make four mistakes. Consists of players who look great on a squad, a squad that reads like one of the top 6 or 8 in the NHL. In addition, many players who played for contracts a few years ago and now have them. “

Goalkeeper Pekka Rinne may be showing his age, and substitute Juuse Saros is going in the wrong direction. Her penalty shootout was terrible and her power was the same.

