Sharks, devils and maple leaves among the teams interested in Georgiev

The fourth period: The New York Rangers listen to the calls from goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev. The San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be among the teams of interest.

Elliotte Friedman reported last weekend that the Rangers could look for a young striker in return for Georgiev.

It is not known whether trade negotiations have started or which teams would be willing to give up.

Defender Martinez available

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic: The Los Angeles Kings made defender Alec Martinez available for trading. He has another year with a salary of $ 4 million. Martinez is left-handed, but can also play on the right.

It’s too early to say who cares, but the Carolina Hurricanes could be one of those teams. The hurricanes would have to deploy a defender if they got the veteran Martinez.

The blue line may not be a big need for the Colorado Avalanche, but extra depth is always good if you’re a competitor.

The Winnipeg Jets could really use some help on the blue line. The jets are handcuffed a bit by the Dustin Byfuglien situation. The jets would only be able to do something if this was clarified in one way or another.

A manager of the Eastern team believes the Kings could get a second choice and perspective for Martinez.

At least six teams would be seriously interested in Pageau

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s representatives may not have had an in-depth contract discussion yet. This can happen at the end of the month or in early February. These discussions can determine whether Pageau is traded.

The Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and perhaps the Boston Bruins would be interested. There would be at least six teams of serious interest.

Would Tyler Bozak’s $ 5 million annual three-year contract be comparable to Pageau?

