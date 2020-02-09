advertisement

Team watches the kings … Rangers and Kreider talk … No talks for Pageau

Sportsnet: The teams keep an eye on the Los Angeles Kings, who become sellers before the NHL trading deadline. In the Kings Devils game:

“There are three scouts from each of the Winnipeg Jets and also the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston during the Headlines segment of the Hockey Night in Canada. “We believe that these two teams are among the teams interested in Alec Martinez. Tyler Toffoli is also of great interest. I think Pittsburgh is a team that would like to work with him, maybe with the Calgary Flames. “

Martinez has another year to complete his contract with a minimum wage of $ 4 million. Toffoli is a pending UFA.

Chris Kreider’s New York Rangers and Chris Kreider’s camp will begin renewal contracts to see if there’s traction before the deadline, according to Chris Johnston.

Ottawa Senators striker Jean-Gabriel Pageau is another striker who could be on the move. There were no talks, according to Johnston.

“It doesn’t sound like it happened to Ottawa and Jean-Gabriel Pageau that there were no real negotiations, no talks about where they are.” So these situations are obviously big, and the deadline is a little longer than two weeks. “

Flyers that are ready to move but do not sacrifice their future

Jordan Hall from NBC Sports Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers are ready to take a step now, but won’t pawn their future just to get into the playoffs.

“I don’t think we need to mortgage this year to go into the playoffs this year,” Fletcher said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Taryn Hatcher on Wednesday. “I think our team is more than capable of getting into the playoffs with what we have, but if we can find a way to improve our team for this season and for the future, we definitely won’t now hesitate to take a step. “

