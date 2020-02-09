advertisement

Exploring the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes

Jesse Granger: Boy Scouts are approved for the game Golden Knights – Hurricanes last night: Buffalo Sabers (2), Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs the Washington Capitals.

Sharks and Simek are talking

Kevin Kurz: It was announced yesterday that the San Jose Sharks and Radim Simek were talking about an extension of the contract.

He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. It definitely makes sense to sign Simek when planning a contract with defense colleague Brenden Dillon.

NHL and the Olympic Games

Elliotte Friedman: As mentioned in the headlines, the IOC and IIHF have expressed their willingness to address NHL issues this week to encourage players to participate in the 2022 Olympics. This includes insurance costs, travel expenses and the opportunity to advertise on your own platforms. “

: “This is a major political change and a reversal of what was suggested months ago. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told http://NHL.com that the league would continue to include Olympic participation in the CBA talks. “ Elliotte Friedman: “However, NHLPA believes that this shouldn’t be a factor as the current CBA extends beyond the 2022 games. (Both sides have to agree.) There is talk this week, but that’s a pretty big move.”

Darren Dreger: “Sounds like the IOC is engaged this week. I’m not sure they offered the NHL everything they needed to get back on the Olympic stage, but the needle moved. The NHL still needs a CBA agreement with PA to move forward. “

Dan Rosen from NHL.com: The NHL, the NHLPA, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee met on Wednesday.

“Even if the IOC does everything we ask, in my opinion Olympic participation in 2022 can only take place if it really is part of a wider negotiation with the players’ association where we can get back to the board and comment on it. I recommend to participate in the Olympics, and that is why, ”said Deputy Commissioner Daly. “Part of it is tied to our work situation and our peace of mind for a longer period.”

