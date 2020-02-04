advertisement

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers

David Pagnotta: Boy Scouts participating in Maple Leafs – Panthers last night: Colorado Avalanche (3), Winnipeg Jets (2), Columbus Blue Jackets (2), St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabers, New York Islander, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Golden Knights of Vegas, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Red Wings of Detroit, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle.

The Avalanche are playing in Buffalo tonight, so GM Joe Sakic and scouts are likely to get into an extra game.

advertisement

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets have been looking around the Maple Leafs a lot lately.

The Jets and Byfuglien seek mutual termination … Jets would be flexibility, Byfuglien would be a UFA

TSN: Several sources say the Winnipeg Jets and defender Dustin Byfuglien are working to terminate his contract in the next few days. Byfuglien is suspended from the jets and brought an action in November.

Termination of his contract would give the Jets some flexibility in terms of the salary cap to get out of Byfuglien’s $ 7.6 million, and would make Byfuglien an unrestricted free agent.

The 34-year-old Byfuglien underwent ankle surgery at the end of October and has not yet started skating again.

Jets trainer Paul Maurice said they would not be on the market for a loan player.

“I’m paying a high rental price and I don’t know that makes a lot of sense to us,” Maurice told reporters on Friday. “If we found a man who might be able to play more than the rest of the season, you’d think about doing that.”

Cap friendly: If they quit each other, Dustin Byfuglien would lose his $ 8 million salary this year and $ 6 million next year. Before he could become UFA, he had to waive and settle unconditionally.

Ken Wiebe from The Athletic: Dustin Byfuglien’s agent Ben Hankinson and Winnipeg Jet’s GM Kevin Cheveldayoff declined to comment on Seravalli’s report that the sites are working towards termination.

Byfuglien hasn’t started skating yet and very little is known about what he thought. He will part with $ 14 million and may still decide to retire.

The jets would hit the wage ceiling to run after a defender of the top four spots.

advertisement