Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks



Stu Cowan: Boy Scouts admitted to the Canadiens Blackhawks game on Wednesday: Blackhawks (7), Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panther, Vegas Golden Knights, Ottawa Senators and the Vancouver Canucks.

Subban has not asked the Devils to trade



NHL.com: New Jersey Devils defender P.K. Subban said he had not asked to trade.

“Listen, I’ve never asked for a trade in my career so far, and that’s because I may be a little old-fashioned,” said the defender before the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Tuesday. “I’ve learned from a lot of seasoned players in the league who have their heads down, come to work and do their job. And I’m paid to do a job. I have to come and do it every day.”

The 30-year-old Subban has two years for his contract.

Jimmy Murphy: P.K. Subban said he won’t trade, but that doesn’t mean the New Jersey Devils won’t trade him. According to the information available, the Colorado Avalanche may be interested in the defender. The Avs have a cap on him and they showed some interest before the Predators traded him for the Devils.

Sabers want to make a few trades



WGR 550 radio: Buffalo Sabers GM Jason Botterill on Tuesday on the WGR 550 radio about some deals.

“We want to do business. We would like to add to our group. I don’t think we were affected by this situation, not even until November. People ask, “Do you wait until close of trading for this kind of business?” No. We are open to trying to find something that can surely add something to our group, but it never materialized. We’ll keep looking at it, and there’s no point in saying that we’re tight in a business or this or that. Until it actually happens and we announce something, there is only talk. We try to perceive this with a few things. It didn’t work out, but we’ll keep looking. “

