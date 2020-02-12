Exploration of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed for Monday’s penguin and blitz game: Los Angeles Kings (2), Edmonton Oilers (Regional Scout), Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vancouver Canucks.

Dan Kingerski: “Yes, I also raised an eyebrow slightly when I saw two Kings Scouts here. Of course Tampa Bay also hunts for Blueliners … Or the LA scouts were fed up with nice weather and decided to stop in Pittsburgh. In any case….”

The CBA talks will continue

Bob McKenzie: The NHL and NHLPA talked about a CBA extension in Toronto for the second time in a row. Further negotiations are expected to take place next week.

Would the Oilers make their first choice?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on the question of whether he would offer his selection for the first round in 2020: “What if we miss the playoffs?”

If the selection was lottery-protected: “If it’s out there.”

Low to no commercial value for some red wings

Ansar Khan from MLive: The play of some potential trading candidates was not good and their trading value is now low or they are no longer mobile.

Two players who are likely to get interested are goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier and winger Andreas Athanasiou.

The closing goalkeeper trading market is usually not large. If a team is looking for an experienced player or loses an injured starter, the Red Wings may be able to choose someone else’s second round.

Athanasiou is struggling this season. Do you act before the deadline or do you hope that he will play better in the rest of the season and increase his value for off-season trading?

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said they are looking for draft picks.

Defender Mike Green is the only pending free agent who could spark interest. Defenders Trevor Daley and Jonathan Ericsson will be difficult to move.