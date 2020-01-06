advertisement

Exploration of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers

Dan Kingerski: Scouts for yesterday’s Penguin Panther game: New York Rangers (local Scout), New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets (Scout Director), Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning

Murray Pam: Boy Scouts admitted to the Senators Lightning game on Saturday: Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The kings have some pending UFAs that teams will be interested in

The fourth period: There are some outstanding Los Angeles Kings free agent players that will get some commercial interest before the February 24 trading close – striker Tyler Toffoli and defenders Alec Martinez and Ben Hutton.

Another upcoming UFA Trevor Lewis that is currently on IR could also generate interest.

Lewis signed a $ 8 million four-year deal last year. The kings could ask him for a prospect or a choice.

Are the Maple Leafs trying to take a step forward to get help for the blue line?

Jonas Siegel from The Athletic: The 6 ′ 5 ″ Pierre Engvall joined the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup shortly after Andreas Johnsson’s injury.

Engall’s appearance could give the Maple Leafs the opportunity to trade another forward for help in the blue line.

Johnsson or Kasperi Kapanen could be options, or maybe someone else. Ilya Mikheyev’s injury may also mean that they may not move anyone during the season. It could be an off-season move.

Engvall is a pending RFA and the Maple Leafs could try to commit him to a multi-year deal soon to give him additional security.

Maple Leafs Looking For Size?

Michael Traikos from The Toronto Sun: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs expected to trade before close of trade? Do you want to get bigger to keep up with the Boston Bruins?

Does the recent call for 6 ′ 4 ″ Mason Marchment suggest they want to get a little harder?

The Maple Leafs aren’t built to wear down teams with physical play, but they can wear them down with speed, continuous work, and puck movement.

