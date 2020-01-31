advertisement

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabers

Michael Augello: On the list of scouts that participated in the Canadiens Sabers game last night: Carolina Hurricanes (2), Chicago Blackhawks (2), Winnipeg Jets (2), Detroit Red Wings (2), Columbus Blue Jackets (2 ), Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, New Yorker Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That is 20 teams and 25 scouts

Brenden Dillon will get a lot of interest from the teams

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said Brenden Dillon, defender of San Jose Sharks in anticipation of the free agent, is likely on the Winnipeg Jets list of potential targets, but will get interest from across the league.

The sharks will trade him and he would be defender number four or five for most teams.

“I can tell you that half a dozen teams have shown interest so far – including the Boston Bruins. Obviously a tough defender at Brenden Dillon would be a good fit there in Boston. The Carolina Hurricanes, who just lost Dougie Hamilton, were among those Teams that have shown interest. Moving Dillon is not going to be a problem. The question is what San Jose can do with it. I think it will probably be a second choice and maybe a perspective. “

Tryamkin is watching the Canucks return

Harman Dayal from The Athletic: Defender Nikita Tryamkin returns the Vancouver Canucks after returning to the KHL in 2017. Tryamkins agent Todd Diamond explained to Rick Dhaliwal:

“The goal and wish is to sign in Vancouver.”

Igor Eronko from Sports-Express:

“Nikita is not happy to be in Ekaterinburg because it is not being used as expected by the team. He wants to try the NHL again.”

There is mutual interest between the Canucks and Tryamkin, but there is no guarantee that they will sign it.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if defenders Troy Stecher or Chris Tanev didn’t return to the Canucks next season. Defender Oscar Fantenberg is an unrestricted free agent.

