Scouting of the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday

Dennis Bernstein: Boy Scouts for the game of the Kings Blue Jackets on Monday: regulars – Buffalo Sabers and the St. Louis Blues. No repeat guests – Colorado Avalanche (2), New Jersey Devils (2), Carolina Hurricanes (Senior Vice President Rick Dudley), Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames.

A quiet trading period for the Avs?

Adrian Dater: Don’t think the Colorado Avalanche is up against LA Kings winger Tyler Toffoli. Although things could change, sources say this is not likely.

Adrian Dater: Now believe that it could be a quiet trading period for the avalanche.

Bruins is interested in Toffoli and Kreider

Jonathan Davis: Two sources say the Boston Bruins could target Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings again. The Bruins were close to acting for Toffoli last season.

He has been told that Chris Kreider, the striker of the New York Rangers, is the Bruins’ first choice.

Penguins are in no hurry to replace Güntzel

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review: Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel’s injury leaves a big hole in her squad. His minimum wage of $ 6 million can be LTIR $, which gives them the opportunity to raise the minimum wage. GM Jim Rutherford has not been impressed by what other teams are currently offering since his injury.

“I get the standard calls,” said Rutherford. “But some of the calls I’ve received over the past week are only there to give us more depth. It’s not about giving us a top 6 striker. It comes with time.”

With the NHL trading deadline ending on February 24th, Rutherford has plenty of time to work with him.

“It’s more about getting a winger because we’re lucky that our wingers can play both teams,” said Rutherford. “If there’s a better right winger than a left winger that makes sense in a deal, I don’t feel the pressure that we have to have a left winger.”

