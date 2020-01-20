advertisement

Exploration of the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets

Charlie Roumeliotis: Scouts participating in yesterday’s Blackhawks Jets game: Edmonton Oilers (2), Montreal Canadiens (2), Ottawa Senators (2), Vegas Golden Knights (2), Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche , Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Wild Minnesota, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New Yorker Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning ,

Exploration of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins

Dan Kingerski: Scouts for yesterday’s Penguin Bruin game: Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabers, Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Rumors of sharks, ducks, methots, islanders, avs, gallants, panthers, game, preds and kings

Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Sun: The decision to go to the first round of San Jose Sharks 2020 is made by the Ottawa Senators, and GM Doug Wilson may try to make a premiere. It is doubtful whether his list of outstanding UFAs is good enough to win one – Melker Karlsson, Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Stefan Noesen, Brenden Dillon, Tim Heed, Radim Simek and goalkeeper Aaron Dell. The teams will call the Sharks at Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl and Brent Burns.

Anaheim Duck’s GM Bob Murray is listening to calls from teams ready to add a sweetener design so he can take on a bad contract. The Pittsburgh Penguins could think about it.

Defender Marc Methot (UFA) had hoped to return this season, but it doesn’t look like that will happen. However, he is not ready to hang them up.

New York GM Lou Lamoriello is looking for a defender.

The word is Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic looks at a variety of directions.

Speculation about Gerard Gallant’s dismissal – he has developed from a player coach to a “my way or the highway” approach in the past 30 months. In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights and Gallant were unable to agree on a contract extension.

The name of the Florida Panthers winger, Mike Hoffman, is still on the market. Pending UFA with $ 5.1875 million cap hit.

Minnesota Wild’s potential players include striker Marcus Foligno ($ 2.875 million for another year) and defender Nick Seeler ($ 725,000 for another year).

The Nashville Predators would like to trade Mikael Granlund. Tyler Toffoli, the Los Angeles Kings striker, is also out there.

