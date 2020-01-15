advertisement

San Jose is about to close at the close…

Curtis Pashelka from The Mercury News: As the season in San Jose is so advanced that there is no return, Doug Wilson has little choice but to surrender and possibly sell a few pieces at this year’s trade date.

There are other candidates, but two make the most sense. These would be the free agents Melker Karlsson and Brenden Dillon. Because of the emerging problems in San Jose, one or both of them are likely to become prohibitive. After that, Wilson would need a more lucrative trading offer to consider trading with someone else.

Vegas Golden Knights looking for a defender …

Jesse Granger from The Athletic: Vegas is looking for a defender, although they do limit the time in their zone well. They have allowed 3.88 goals per game in the last eight competitions. Even Nate Schmidt has not recovered from a knee injury, which only makes the problem worse.

The cap space is a problem. Vegas only has $ 109,629 of it. Vegas could trade with Cody Eakin, Ryan Reaves, or Nick Holden to free up some space. Tony DeAngelo and maybe even Sami Vatanen are viable options. Some in New Jersey contest the Vatanen claim, but Alec Martinez and Brendan Dillon are also available. Even Jake Gardiner could be a name Vegas is looking at.

Pittsburgh Penguins just keep fighting and take even more notes

Chris Johnston from Sportsnet: No matter how many games they have lost due to an injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins will find ways to assert themselves. This is a team that went 18-6-4 without Sidney Crosby. Jim Rutherford, who has $ 30 million on the injury list, has some room to work.

It helps that the creation of Tristan Jarry and Bryan Rust coincided perfectly. Rutherford, who dangles Alex Galchenyuk on the retail market, is already a sign that Pittsburgh is a serious competitor.

Anaheim and Chicago are teams that could take sweeteners to do business. Then there is the Colorado Avalanche. They have a $ 31 million cap and can add practically anyone they want in a year with higher expectations.

