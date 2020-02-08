advertisement

Dillon on trade rumors

Kevin Kurz: Brenden Dillon, defender of San Jose Sharks, about trade rumors: “We don’t have a TSN in San Jose. I think I get more of it from my mother and father or friends at home, the news from Vancouver or Facebook or whatever always see. I’m a shark right now, hopefully a shark while I can, and hopefully we can win. “

Kevin Kurz: Shark coach Bob Boughner on Dillon trade rumors: “I think everyone would like to have a man like Dilly on their team to give the final push and get deep into the playoffs. Not a day goes by when he doesn’t give everything and concentrates on his work. He was really strong mentally. “

Sabers is still looking ahead

TSN: The Buffalo Sabers are still looking for a striker, and GM Jason Botterill may need to get creative, Darren Dreger says.

“Rasmus Ristolainen’s name has been out there for a while. I don’t say yes here, but I’ll throw another defender in the mix and that’s Brandon Montour. This will be a real challenge for the Buffalo Sabers if they have to do it. He played well. It is difficult to do it before close of trading. “

The only way to trade Ristolainen or Montour is to get a top 6 forward in return.

The Rangers will speak to Chris Kreider very soon

TSN: It will probably be very difficult to reach an agreement, but according to Pierre LeBrun, the New York Rangers and the agent for the upcoming free agent striker Chris Kreider will speak to each other in the next few days.

“After months of not receiving a message from Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers about a contract, we finally got to Jeff Gorton, the Rangers GM, and Matt Keator, Chris Kreider’s agent, in the next few days. will have this dialogue. Where is it from there … Who knows? It may be difficult to contract, but I think there will be an effort. “

