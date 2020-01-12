advertisement

The San Jose Sharks could provide some players

Shawn Simpson: If the San Jose Sharks are unable to extend outstanding UFA defender Brenden Dillon, they must act.

Kevin Kurz from The Athletic: The Sharks will have to do without Logan Couture in the next month and a half, a big blow for the team. The chances of the Sharks coming back into the playoffs were not good before the injury, now their chances are worse.

Defender Brenden Dillon will likely have disappeared before the deadline, as will striker Melker Karlsson.

The majority of Sharks players have restricted or full no-trade clauses. Your choice for the first round of 2020 belongs to the Ottawa senators from the trade with Erik Karlsson.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman says the sharks will continue to look for movements.

“They missed the playoffs last year and reached the Stanley Cup final the following season. That is their goal to continue fighting next year, ”said Friedman. “They don’t plan to remove anything from their core. They’ll talk about their UFAs; Brenden Dillon, Melker Karlsson, and I think Dillon is very interested in having a team like Toronto kick the tires there.”

The New York Rangers listen to Alexandar Georgiev

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said the New York Rangers will hear offers for goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev.

“They have a lot of good defense prospects and obviously don’t need goalkeepers, so the teams feel it’s not cheap,” said Friedman on Saturday in the Headlines segment of the Hockey Night in Canada. “… You will probably be a striker cost that is either young and ready to play, or close to it – but they don’t hear anything that doesn’t impress them. “

