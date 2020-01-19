advertisement

Lehner could expect a big payday on his next deal

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston in the headlines said he spoke to Chicago Blackhawks yesterday until UFA goalkeeper Robin Lehner appeared.

“I had a pretty open conversation with Robin this morning,” said Johnston. “As a result, for me, he was very interested in being paid fairly here. He had a one-year contract in a row in two different places. Some of it has to do with what happened in his private life, that he looks again has to prove.

advertisement

“… I feel that this is someone who will have a pretty big question after finishing third in the Vezina trophy election last year.”

Lehner told NHL.com Tracey Myers earlier this month that he was not interested in signing another discount contract.

Johnston added last night.

“(Lehner) is over 0.920 percent this season, and just as Chicago wants to find out its captivating picture, it will be interesting to see if Robin Lehner’s idea of ​​fair agreement with what Stan Bowman and the Blackhawks are doing are ready, right. ” Said Johnston.

Oilers GM Holland before close of trading

Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun.: From an interview with Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland.

“If your team plays at a high level to go into the playoffs, I want to help as a general manager.

“I like to take a step that sends a message to your team that says,” You guys played great to get us to this point, I’ll try to help. “

Holland has not taken any major steps since taking office as Oilers GM. He said if you want to take part in the Stanly Cup playoffs you have to be ready to move some future assets.

“So if I come to the trade and can do something and live with the price, I will do something.”

The Oilers have games until close of trading.

Holland does not see her as a time seller, “unless there is a breakdown”. You could be a buyer or you could pet them.

“There is a little chatter right now. But there is not much talk. Very few teams are not there. It is a league with 31 teams and probably 22 or 23 teams think they have a chance today. If I have another Call the manager, it says: “I’m two points too or two points too little.” I’m still evaluating. “

advertisement