Potential landing sites for Chris Kreider if the Rangers want to swap him

The fourth period: The Colorado Avalanche plans to add a top 6 striker before the NHL trading deadline, and they may be interested in New York Rangers until it is UFA winger Chris Kreider’s turn.

The Rangers are expected to talk to Kreider about a possible contract extension, but if things don’t go well, they will likely move him.

The Avalanche is also believed to have shown interest in Los Angeles Senators, Kings Tyler Toffoli, and Ottawa, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Sportsnet: The next big title striker that could be available before close of trading is New York Rangers Chris Kreider. It is not yet known whether the Rangers will expand or try to move Kreider.

Elliotte Frieman said last weekend that the Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins may have some interest.

The Calgary Flames cleared up a little salary cap and could fit in Kreider’s salary. The Montreal Canadiens have been looking for further insults for some time.

St. Louis Blues – With Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron, a seat in the top row is open. You have the chance to meet Kreider with Vladimir Tarasenko at the LTIR. GM Doug Armstrong has been aggressive in the past.

Boston Bruins – Kreider is a perfect match for your playing style. Would get into their second row with David Krejci and Charlie Coyle. The Bruins would have to pay the salary to fulfill Kreider’s contract.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Injuries have used up the list of penguins. Jake Guentzel, the winger with the highest score, should be successful for the coming season. The penguins also have problems with the hat and would have to withdraw a salary.

Colorado Avalanche – The Avs have a lot of available salary caps – over $ 13 million. You can fit in Kreider together with someone else for a playoff run. Could use a little more depth.

