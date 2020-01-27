advertisement

The playoff format is not changed

Chris Johnston from Sportsnet: Do not expect a change in the playoff format as the senior levels are currently not interested in making changes – no realignment of the conference or placeholder playins.

Stars in China next season?

Matthew DeFranks from the Dallas Morning News: Quelle says the Dallas Stars are one of the teams that want to play in China next season if the NHL agrees to go back.

It is not set in stone that NHL will return. The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames were there in 2018, and the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings played pre-season games in 2017.

The NHL is still not required to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Montreal Canadiens do not trade with Carey Price

Eric Engels from Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens could miss the playoffs again, and goalkeeper Carey Price’s game plays a role.

However, if you believe that price trading should now take place, you “have not seriously considered everything (or really everything) that has to do with such a decision.”

Price has a full no-move clause and won’t go anywhere unless he asks to trade. Price’s agent said last week that “nothing’s going on”.

Canadian GM Marc Bergevin said he would not bring the trading idea to Price and would not listen to a team calling on Price or defender Shea Weber.

Price also has a $ 10.5 million cap hit by 2026.

The teams are looking ahead to next year and there are over 15 outstanding UFA goalkeeper options.

Kreider was not distracted by the lack of contract talks and the trade rumors

Chris Johnston from Sportsnet: New York Rangers Awaiting UFA Chris Kreider said the lack of contract renewal talks and the trade rumors were not a distraction, adding, “I’m a ranger until they tell me I’m not a ranger.”

Luke Fox from Sportsnet: Chris Kreider hit a $ 4,625 million salary cap this year, but only a $ 4 million salary. He has a modified no-trade clause – 11 teams for which he would have to approve a trade.

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins were among those interested.

The Rangers are 11 points from the playoffs. A trade date last year in which the Rangers continued to rebuild by moving out in anticipation of the UFAs Adam McQuaid, Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello.

